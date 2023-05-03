Members of the Palestine-Wheatley Graduating Class of 2023 received their diplomas Tuesday night during the graduation ceremony held in the high school gymnasium. Graduates celebrate by throwing their caps into the air after receiving their diplomas. Class valedictorian Samyrah Applewhite delivers her valedictory address during the event.
featured
Palestine-Wheatley Graduation
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
