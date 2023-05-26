PWSB 2col.jpg

The Palestine-Wheatley School Board held a special called meeting over Zoom on Thursday to approve the settlement terms of a federal lawsuit. Ryan Halbert, who will become superintendent of the district on July 1, shares information on the settlement with board president Derrick Boileau, on screen, during the meeting.

