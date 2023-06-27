Palestine-Wheatley Superintendent Danny Sample, left, listens as incoming superintendent Ryan Halbert explains changes to the 2023-24 handbooks to board members. The board unanimously voted in favor of adopting the handbooks for the next school year. Halbert will officially become superintendent on July 1.
Palestine-Wheatley School Board
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
