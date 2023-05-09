East Arkansas Community College and the Palestine-Wheatley School District will be working together at the elementary campus to offer a program for parents to be able to help their children with learning. EACC President Dr. Cathie Cline, left, and EACC Adult Education Director Debbie Feagin speak to board members regarding the program.
featured
Palestine-Wheatley School Board
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
