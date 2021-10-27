Anna Howton, with the Forrest City Kiwanis Club, sells a pancake day ticket to Debbie Thomas. Pancake day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the gymnasium at First Baptist Church on Rosser Street. Delta Beta Sigma will also be holding a bake sale fundraiser at the event, and Junior Auxiliary of St. Francis County will have angels available for the group’s annual Angel Tree project. Pancakes will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $8 from any member of the Kiwanis Club or for $9 at the door......read more in our e-edition!
