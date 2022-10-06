Pancake-Day-flyer.jpg

Anna Horton, a member of the Forrest City Kiwanis Club, places a poster promoting this year’s pancake day on the window at Woodruff Electric. Pancake day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the First Baptist Church gym. Tickets are available in advance from any Kiwanian. They will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you