The annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day saw a large crowd of people when it opened at 11 this morning. Kiwanian Chad Phillips flips pancakes as the need continued to rise as more and more people arrived for lunch. Pancakes will be served until 7 this evening at First Baptist Church on Rosser Street. Photo by Brodie Johnson.
featured
Pancake Day
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
