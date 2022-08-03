Forrest City Water Department Director Edward Gregory passes out photos showing sewer lines on Virginia Circle to city councilmen, from left, Danny Capps, Lowry Astin and Justin Reeves. The city is considering changing the department’s policy on line repair responsibilities after a complaint made before the council.
featured
Passing out diagrams
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
