IMG_9062.jpg

Forrest City Water Department Director Edward Gregory passes out photos showing sewer lines on Virginia Circle to city councilmen, from left, Danny Capps, Lowry Astin and Justin Reeves. The city is considering changing the department’s policy on line repair responsibilities after a complaint made before the council.

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you