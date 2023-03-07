The University of Arkansas Extension Agency for St. Francis County held a peanut production meeting at Woodruff this morning for area farmers. University of Arkansas Irrigation Instructor Mike Hamilton talks about peanut irrigation during this morning’s meeting.
featured
Peanut production
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition