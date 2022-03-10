Have-these-names.jpg

Lillie Abram, left, and Raelyn Hussy offer food to piglets at Teach and Tend during a stop by a petting zoo at the daycare. Tacito’s Traveling Farm brought several animals to the daycare where children enjoyed feeding them and getting a closer look at the animals.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you