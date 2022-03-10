Lillie Abram, left, and Raelyn Hussy offer food to piglets at Teach and Tend during a stop by a petting zoo at the daycare. Tacito’s Traveling Farm brought several animals to the daycare where children enjoyed feeding them and getting a closer look at the animals.
featured
Petting zoo
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition