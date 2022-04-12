workout-hospital-3col.jpg

The Pink Ladies, members of the Forrest City Medical Center’s Auxiliary, hold exercise classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 until 10 a.m., in the hospital’s cafeteria. Instructors Minda Brown, left, and Eileen Snider lead an exercise using weights this morning.

