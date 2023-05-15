pinned down 3col.jpg

All Pro Wrestling made a stop in Palestine Saturday night at the old Palestine-Wheatley Gymnasium. The event featured a number of wrestling matches throughout the night. In this match, Austin Wrathchild pins down Abel as Palestine's own Garrett Vance counts out the victory. 

