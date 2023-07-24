East Arkansas Community College has entered its final week of summer programs for area students. Those attending the Pirates Treasure class wear their eyepatches today while making crafts in class. Rowen Smith shows off his eye patch and pirate face as he poses for the camera this morning.
featured
Pirates
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition