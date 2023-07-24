pirates 3 2col.jpg

East Arkansas Community College has entered its final week of summer programs for area students. Those attending the Pirates Treasure class wear their eyepatches today while making crafts in class. Rowen Smith shows off his eye patch and pirate face as he poses for the camera this morning.

