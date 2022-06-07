Children are spending more time at local daycare centers, playing outside and enjoying the warmer weather, while school is out for the summer. Paisley Parson, 3, shoots the basketball while Austin Brown, 3, waits his turn to take a shot.
featured
Play Ball
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition