Lindy-Garner-3col-1.jpg

Monday was a perfect day to get outside, play and get rid of some energy before the rain arrived overnight, forcing area children to spend today indoors. Lindy Garner, who attends Teach and Tend Daycare, enjoys her time on the playground.

