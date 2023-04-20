Kid pic 3col.jpg

She may not yet be quite old enough to drive a real car, but that doesn’t mean one-year-old Raylin Parson can’t pretend she is ready. Parson enjoys driving this car while being outside on the playground at Teach and Tend Daycare in Forrest City.

