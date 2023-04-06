Kids 3col.jpg

Eli Peevey, 5, left, and Levi Mitchell, 6, pause for a photo while playing on playground equipment at a local daycare center. Peevey and Mitchell, both kindergartners in the Wynne School District, are spending time at the daycare while waiting for classes to resume next week.

