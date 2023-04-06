Eli Peevey, 5, left, and Levi Mitchell, 6, pause for a photo while playing on playground equipment at a local daycare center. Peevey and Mitchell, both kindergartners in the Wynne School District, are spending time at the daycare while waiting for classes to resume next week.
featured
Playground fun
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
