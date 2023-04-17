The annual Ride the Ridge Poker Run on Saturday saw roughly 60 bikers compete in the nearly 100 mile long event. Above, bikers and volunteers meet at the crawfish tables to enjoy a meal during Saturday’s festivities at the Delta Regional Airport in Colt. Bikers check their poker hands before drawing their final card at the airport on Saturday.

