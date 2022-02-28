dilliard-street-work-3col.jpg

Entergy workers focus on a pole near the intersection of Dillard and Wolfe streets this morning. The Times-Herald and several other businesses downtown were without electricity from about 11:15 this morning until 2 p.m., which is causing today’s paper to be later than normal. 

Tags

