Murder searching 3col.jpg

The Forrest City Police Department partnered with the Forrest City Fire Department on Monday to use drones to search for a weapon believed to have been used in the murder of a woman over the weekend. From left, FCPD Patrolman Steven Callahan, FCFD Chief Shane Dallas, FCFD Battalion Chief Zakk Jumper and FCPD Major Eric Varner look watch drone footage as they continue to search for the weapon near the Mississippi Street residence.

