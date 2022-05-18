FCCC-PPE-3-col.jpg

Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams unpacks one of the 1,000 PPE (personal protection equipment) kits donated to Forrest City by the Arkansas Black Mayors Association. The kits will be distributed on Friday to facilities such as churches, daycares and elderly groups.

