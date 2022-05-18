Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams unpacks one of the 1,000 PPE (personal protection equipment) kits donated to Forrest City by the Arkansas Black Mayors Association. The kits will be distributed on Friday to facilities such as churches, daycares and elderly groups.
featured
PPE donated to city
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition