PPE kits 3col.jpg

Forrest City Mayor Larry Bryant and City Clerk Derene Cochran open boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) that are available to the public at city hall. The city has received several cases of the supplies that are free to anyone who wants to pick up a box. Each of the boxes contains sanitizing wipes, facemasks, hand sanitizer and liquid soap.

