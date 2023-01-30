FCPWD-plow-3col.jpg

The Forrest City Public Works Department began preparing chainsaws, trucks and sand spreaders this morning for the freezing rain forecast. Clarence Clark, left, and Jesse Williamson attach a plow to the front of a pickup to make sure all equipment is ready and in working order. Photo by Brodie Johnson.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you