The Forrest City Public Works Department began preparing chainsaws, trucks and sand spreaders this morning for the freezing rain forecast. Clarence Clark, left, and Jesse Williamson attach a plow to the front of a pickup to make sure all equipment is ready and in working order. Photo by Brodie Johnson.
featured
Prep work
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
