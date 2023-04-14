Forrest City High School students and staff, along with community volunteers, are decorating the Forrest City Civic Center for tonight’s senior prom. Senior McKenzie Parham, left, helps community volunteer Cornelius Moore construct one of the many decorations for the prom.
featured
Prom night
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
