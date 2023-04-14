IMG_7503.jpg

Forrest City High School students and staff, along with community volunteers, are decorating the Forrest City Civic Center for tonight’s senior prom. Senior McKenzie Parham, left, helps community volunteer Cornelius Moore construct one of the many decorations for the prom.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you