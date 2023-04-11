The annual Prom Promise safety demonstration was held this morning at Forrest City High School ahead of this year’s prom. In this mock accident, Forrest City firefighters remove a door from a car in order to extricate the “victims” of the staged accident.
featured
Prom Promise
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition