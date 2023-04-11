Prom Promise 3col TALL.jpg

The annual Prom Promise safety demonstration was held this morning at Forrest City High School ahead of this year’s prom. In this mock accident, Forrest City firefighters remove a door from a car in order to extricate the “victims” of the staged accident.

