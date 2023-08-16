Members of the community and St. Francis County Quorum Court heard from representatives on Tuesday regarding a potential solar project near Hughes. Matt Bosco, with Chalk Bluff Solar Energy LLC, speaks to community members during a presentation regarding the proposed project.
featured
Public Hearing
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition