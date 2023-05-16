Library board 3col.jpg

During a meeting of the Forrest City Public Library Board on Monday, board member Sandra Wright, seated, received a thank you from the library and the IRS for volunteering as to help people file tax returns. Wright listens as FCPL Director Arlisa Harris shares the notes of appreciation from each group. 

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you