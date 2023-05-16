During a meeting of the Forrest City Public Library Board on Monday, board member Sandra Wright, seated, received a thank you from the library and the IRS for volunteering as to help people file tax returns. Wright listens as FCPL Director Arlisa Harris shares the notes of appreciation from each group.
featured
Public Library Board meeting
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
