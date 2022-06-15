THNEWS_06152022_A01-1.jpg
Above, Capt. Ronald Broussard, with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department and the new Forrest City Police Chief, standing, talks about departmental cooperation the area has been using to combat an increase in violent crimes. Also pictured are St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May, left, and Arkansas State Police Troop D Sgt. Steve Roberts. At left, First Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Todd Murray encourages residents who attended the public safety meeting at the Forrest City Civic Center to contact their representatives  to voice their concerns on existing laws. 

