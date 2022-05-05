The Palestine-Wheatley School Board met in special session Wednesday night to consider hiring Little Rock attorney Scott Richardson to aid them in a possible investigation of superintendent Jon Estes. The motion to hire the attorney failed. Pictured, from left, are board members Jared Parker, Shane Clifton, Micah Jo Hilsdon, superintendent Jon Estes, and board members Derrick Boileau, Jamie McCoy, Blaine McCoy and Vernon Thweatt.
featured
PW School Board denies move to hire attorney in investigation
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
