Palestine-Wheatley School Board members on Monday interviewed their final candidates for the superintendent’s position. Board member Vernon Thweatt, left, sits beside candidate Zane Vanderpool, of Horatio, as he prepares to be interviewed.
featured
PWSB
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition