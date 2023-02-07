PWSB-Thweatt-and-Vanderpool-3col.jpg

Palestine-Wheatley School Board members on Monday interviewed their final candidates for the superintendent’s position. Board member Vernon Thweatt, left, sits beside candidate Zane Vanderpool, of Horatio, as he prepares to be interviewed.

