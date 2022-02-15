pwsd-board-crowd-3col.jpg

A regular meeting of the Palestine-Wheatley School District’s Board on Monday saw a good turnout of parents hoping to speak with board members about their recent decision regarding a four-day school week. Board members Jared Parker, left, Jamie McCoy, middle, and Blaine McCoy look over paperwork while parents and staff members are pictured in the background.

