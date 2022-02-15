A regular meeting of the Palestine-Wheatley School District’s Board on Monday saw a good turnout of parents hoping to speak with board members about their recent decision regarding a four-day school week. Board members Jared Parker, left, Jamie McCoy, middle, and Blaine McCoy look over paperwork while parents and staff members are pictured in the background.
featured
PWSD board meeting
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition