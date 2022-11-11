Paula Maybury, with the Caring Touch Quilters, brings out a cart of quilts for the annual quilt show at the First Baptist Church on Rosser Street. The show and sale will be held Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 3 p.m.
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
