Students at the ABC Preschool enjoyed a visit this morning from volunteers with the Cara McCollum Birthday Book project as part of the National Read Across America, held on March 2 each year in honor of Dr. Seuss. Forrest City High School Senior Kylan Hicks gives each child a free book from the Birthday Book Project.
Reading Dr. Seuss
- Brodie Johnson
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
