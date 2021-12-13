building-machinery-for-road-3col.jpg

Work along Highway 1, just South of the Wiley T. Jones Fairgrounds in Forrest City, is continuing through the cold weather. Workers with Robertson Contractors use tools to construct a piece of equipment that will be used to help reconstruct the highway. 

