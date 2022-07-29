Forrest City Medical Center Pink Ladies Dot Gores, left, and Wilma Powell volunteer time helping area residents such as Carla Nimocks check in at an American Red Cross blood drive held Thursday at the hospital. The drive was held in the in-service classroom.
Red Cross and Pink Ladies
- Katie West
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
