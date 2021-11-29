Care-Center-Angela-Lisa-Cedric.jpg

St. Francis County CARE Center board members, from left, Angela Wilburn, Lisa Douglas and Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams set up the Red Kettle for the Salvation Army. Residents can expect to see volunteers for the Red Kettle drive outside local businesses over the next few weeks as the SFC Care Center works with the Salvation Army to raise funds for those in need during the holidays.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you