St. Francis County CARE Center board members, from left, Angela Wilburn, Lisa Douglas and Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams set up the Red Kettle for the Salvation Army. Residents can expect to see volunteers for the Red Kettle drive outside local businesses over the next few weeks as the SFC Care Center works with the Salvation Army to raise funds for those in need during the holidays.
featured
Red Kettle
- Katie West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition