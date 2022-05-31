Red roof inn fire

The Forrest City Fire Department responded to a fire at the Red Roof Inn near North Washington Street this morning after workers using an oxygen acetylene torch to cut the previous stairwell down caused a fire. The FCFD received help from the Wynne Fire Department in fighting the blaze.

