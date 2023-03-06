The Smith and Company insurance building along Washington Street in Forrest City is undergoing renovations. A construction worker uses a jackhammer on the businesses parking lot in order to begin repairs to the lot.
featured
Renovations
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
