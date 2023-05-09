The Forrest City Fire Department held a retirement ceremony Monday to honor 17-year volunteer firefighter Frank McMillion at Station 1 on Garland Avenue. Forrest City Fire Chief Shane Dallas, left, and FC Mayor Larry Bryant, right, pose for a photo with McMillion after presenting him with a golden fire axe as a retirement gift. McMillion plans to remain with the FCFD as the agency’s volunteer chaplain.
featured
Retirement
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
