McMillion axe 3col.jpg

The Forrest City Fire Department held a retirement ceremony Monday to honor 17-year volunteer firefighter Frank McMillion at Station 1 on Garland Avenue. Forrest City Fire Chief Shane Dallas, left, and FC Mayor Larry Bryant, right, pose for a photo with McMillion after presenting him with a golden fire axe as a retirement gift. McMillion plans to remain with the FCFD as the agency’s volunteer chaplain.

Tags

Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition

Recommended for you