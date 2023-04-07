The St. Francis County Rock Center in Forrest City was the site of an Easter holiday event today, inviting students from throughout the area to stop by to enjoy games while being out of school for Good Friday. Several other local agencies and churches also hosted Easter egg hunts, the Easter bunny and refreshments for the community.
featured
Rock Center Easter celebrations
Tags
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition