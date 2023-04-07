easter stone center checkers 3col.jpg

The St. Francis County Rock Center in Forrest City was the site of an Easter holiday event today, inviting students from throughout the area to stop by to enjoy games while being out of school for Good Friday. Several other local agencies and churches also hosted Easter egg hunts, the Easter bunny and refreshments for the community.

