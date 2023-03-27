The roof over the gymnasium at First Baptist Church on Rosser Street in Forrest City is being replaced. Workers with the Jonesboro Roofing Company work to complete the project as one side has already been finished.
featured
Roof work
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition