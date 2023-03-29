Members of the Forrest City Rotary Club stopped by Stewart Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to deliver dictionaries to third grade students. Rotarians Angela Wilburn, left, and Cedric Williams visit with students as they hand them their dictionaries. The club is able to provide the dictionaries each year through a grant.

