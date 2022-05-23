Run for the Wall

The annual Run for the Wall motorcycle group arrived in Forrest City Sunday evening en route to Ridgewood Baptist Church for a meal and fellowship. Motorcyclists from across the nation joined together to make their annual journey to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. The Forrest City Fire Department displays a large American flag for veterans to ride under as they enter Forrest City from Interstate 40.

