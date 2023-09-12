The Forrest City Fire Department held a dedication and blessing ceremony Monday for the new Safe Haven Baby Box at Station 1 on Garland Avenue. Baby Box Founder Monica Kelsey speaks a crowd of about 100, sharing her testimony as to why she started the organization.
Safe Haven Baby Box
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
