kid-on-slide-1col.jpg

Children and adults alike enjoyed the Safe Haven Harvest Fest Saturday at the Forrest City Civic Center, hosted through a partnership with the Junior Auxiliary of St. Francis County and the Forrest City Fire Department. Proceeds from the event and donations are being applied toward the purchase of a Safe Haven Baby Box to be placed at the FCFD’s downtown station. More pictures from the event can be found on Page 8 of today’s Times-Herald.

