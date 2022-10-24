Children and adults alike enjoyed the Safe Haven Harvest Fest Saturday at the Forrest City Civic Center, hosted through a partnership with the Junior Auxiliary of St. Francis County and the Forrest City Fire Department. Proceeds from the event and donations are being applied toward the purchase of a Safe Haven Baby Box to be placed at the FCFD’s downtown station. More pictures from the event can be found on Page 8 of today’s Times-Herald.
featured
Safe Haven Harvest Fest
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
