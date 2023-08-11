The Forrest City Fire Department is currently working to finalize the new Safe Haven Baby Box that has been installed at the headquarters on Garland Street. Fire Chief Shane Dallas checks the alarm system in the box to make sure it is working properly before the box is put into service.
SafeHaven Baby Box
Brodie Johnson
Reporter/Photographer
