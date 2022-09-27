The Palestine-Wheatley School Board on Monday unanimously approved the hiring of Danny Samples as interim superintendent until a permanent option can be found. During the meeting, board members also unanimously voted in favor of a separation agreement between the district and former superintendent Jon Estes. Photo by Brodie Johnson.
Samples hired by PW Board to lead district
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
