election chris and karen 3col.jpg

Election results were announced at Palestine City Hall Tuesday night as the only contested race was between Palestine-Wheatley School Board member Vernon Thweatt and Dustin Lee. St. Francis County Election Commission Chairman Chris Oswalt reviews the unofficial results with election commission employee Karen Hodges.

