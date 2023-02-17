Deputy Superintendent Dr. Terrence Brown, left, updates the board on academic information for the district such as professional development. Also pictured is Dr. Zorano Bowels, assistant superintendent over maintenance and operations. Bowels updated the board on building projects in the district.
featured
School Board
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition