Forrest City High School Principal Malcolm Jones II, and superintendent Dr. Tiffany Hardrick, look through several envelopes containing awards for students being recognized for taking concurrent credit courses. During Thursday’s board meeting, several students who will be receiving their certificates of proficiency and general studies technical certificates through East Arkansas Community College before for they graduate high school this year were recognized.

