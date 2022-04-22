Forrest City High School Principal Malcolm Jones II, and superintendent Dr. Tiffany Hardrick, look through several envelopes containing awards for students being recognized for taking concurrent credit courses. During Thursday’s board meeting, several students who will be receiving their certificates of proficiency and general studies technical certificates through East Arkansas Community College before for they graduate high school this year were recognized.
featured
School district, EACC partner on LPN program for students
Katie West
Photographer/Reporter/Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Subscribe to the Times-Herald E-Edition. Already an E-Edition subscriber, Login Here to view our E-Edition